Camdenton man wanted after infant found with substantial burns

CAMDENTON, Mo.- The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the father of an infant who was found with substantial burns on its body.

According to a press release, detectives learned the burns appeared because of a bath given by the father.

The infant was sent to a Springfield hospital to be treated and is listed in serious condition.

Camden County says a warrant has been issued for the infant’s father, and the deputies have been unable to locate the father.

If you have any information on the father’s whereabouts, please contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

