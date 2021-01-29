Camdenton couple charged after mother dies from overdose

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.- A couple from Camden County has been charged after the mother of one of the suspects died of a drug overdose.

Dereck Beck, 24, and Morgan Walters, 23, have been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

According to a release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to South State Highway 7 in Montreal, Missouri in reference to a death investigation involving an overdose.

Authorities say the victim’s son, Beck, supplied his mother with a purported controlled substance which he created from illicit ingredients.

The substance is believed to be the cause of death, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Because of interviews with Beck and his girlfriend Walters, they were arrested.

Beck was given a surety bond of $100,000 while Walters received a surety bond of $30,000.

