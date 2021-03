LINN CREEK, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is a part of an investigation into a suspicious death on Thousand Oaks Drive Monday, March 1.

Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2009 Chevrolet Extended Cab Pickup with these Missouri license plates: 1CAN33. The vehicle was originally painted red but has been painted dark primer grey.

Contact the Camden County Sheriff’s office at 573-346-2243 with any information.

This is a developing story.