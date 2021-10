CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after two hunters discovered possible human remains.

The sheriff’s office says around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, two men who were arrowhead hunting in the Linn Creek area called authorities after finding possible human remains.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the Camden County Prosecuting Attorneys, and the Camden County Medical Examiners Office are currently investigating.

This is a developing story.