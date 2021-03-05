Camden County real estate agent charged with conspiracy to commit murder of former mother-in-law

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.- A Lake Ozark real estate agent has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to a press release from Camden County Prosecuting Attorney J. Caleb Cunningham, 43-year-old Leigh Ann Bauman was charged based on court records stating the Highway Patrol was contacted by the attorney of a witness who was solicited to hire individuals to kill Bauman’s ex-mother-in-law.

According to the press release, the witness recorded the request and agreement to pay $1,500 for some people from St. Louis to make the death “look like ah accident.”

Court records say in the request Bauman was asked several times if she wants to hire the people, she kept saying yes. Bauman told the witness she knew as a Christian it was wrong, but she could also ask for forgiveness.

Bauman then sent a text to her daughter stating that her grandmother will die.

“Because of the threat, Bauman explained to the witness that she wanted the ex-mother-in-law killed in Hermann. Bauman believed the ex-mother-in-law was interfering with Bauman’s relationship with her children,” the release states.

Camden County prosecutors requested a no bond warrant on Bauman since she has ties to several states, finances, danger to the victim, and a statement she would be getting out very shortly.