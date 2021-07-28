Camden County prosecutor announces charges in Lazy Gators shooting

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.- The Camden County prosecutor held a press briefing at 4 p.m. Wednesday to announce possible charges connected to a fatal shooting on Memorial Day weekend.

Chad Tariq Brewer, a 29-year-old Jefferson City resident, has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting that left one dead on May 29th.

Brewer was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court records, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the Lazy Gator event venue at Lake of the Ozarks.

Video footage from a bar patron showed Brewer raise his arm, fire a handgun, and leave the scene.

Deputies then arrested Brewer outside the venue for possession of 5.5 grams of cocaine.

An investigation by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office found that a fight occurred shortly before the shooting between the victim and several others.

The victim, 27-year-old Vonza Watson, was face-down and not fighting when he was shot in the abdomen.

Watson was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Brewer is currently being held in the Missouri Department of Corrections while he awaits trial.