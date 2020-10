CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Camden County men have been charged with illegally taking game fish by handfishing.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says “noodling” or handfishing is where poachers reach their hands or hooks into catfish nests and drag catfish out.

Handfishing removes parent fish from the nest, killing the hundreds of eggs it was protecting.

Conservation agents received information about possible noodling at Lake of the Ozarks.

The suspects were identified and charged.