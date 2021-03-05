Camden County man charged in the murder of Dennis Born

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.- The suspect involved in the death of 63-year-old Dennis Born has been charged.

Court records say 32-year-old Timothy Evans has been charged with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance, first-degree tampering.

According to previous reports, Born was found dead Monday near a home on Thousand Oaks Dr. in Camden County. Born was found by his mother in a shop behind her home.

Authorities spent the earlier part of the week searching for a vehicle linked to the death of Born; that vehicle has since been found.

