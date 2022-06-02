Camden County, MO – A Macks Creek man was arrested and charged with a Class E Felony of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and the unclassified Felony of Armed Criminal Action.

Deputies said they responded to a reported shooting, the caller told them that a neighbor was firing a weapon into their house. Deputies identified the shooter as 59-year-old Martin Perez, who deputies say admitted to firing a weapon on his property, but then stopped cooperating with the investigation.

Deputies said the observed damage to the house included a broken water line and damage consistent with impacting bullets.

After receiving a search warrant, deputies said they found several firearms, shell casings, and other evidence that matched the damage to the house.

According to the Camden County Sherriff’s Office, Perez was charged with the Class E Felony of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and the unclassified Felony of Armed Criminal Action. He is being held without bond at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility.