CAMDENTON, Mo. – A Camden County man has been arrested for Child Molestation, Sexual Conduct with a Child under 15, and two counts of Statutory Sodomy with a child less than 14.

42-year-old Joshua Ginsberg of Macks Creek was arrested on Tuesday, July 12 after a woman spoke with Camden County Deputies about a child being sexually abused by Ginsberg.

Authorities were told that the child had revealed to the woman the abuse which had been going on for about 6 years and had started when the child was 10 years old.

Ginsberg is being held without bond at the Camden County Adult Detention Center.