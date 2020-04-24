Camden County loosens restrictions on non-essential businesses

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Camden County Health Department repealed its own ordinances on personal care businesses on Thursday, April 23, while Governor Mike Parson says it’s still too soon for salons to re-open.

On April 24, the county released a statement revealing the following changes:

Personal care businesses can operate; workers and clients must wear masks.

Restaurants can re-open, must abide by 10 people maximum.

Real estate offices would re-open to the public, abide by social distancing.

City administrator in Camdenton, Jeff Hooker, says he wants people to follow new county guidelines but admits they may contradict the Stay at Home order.

“The health department, who interprets and enforces this, basically said in their response that during the stay at home order people are not supposed to be out and go to businesses,” Hooker said. “Business can be open, and people shouldn’t go, doesn’t make a bunch of sense. But she had mentioned at the end of her question that basically, the health department was okay with these businesses working and making sure that stations were 6 feet apart and that the client and employee both wear masks and sanitize between each other. So when the health department said, ‘we’re good with this,’ then we’re good with it as well.”

Hooker wants to make it clear that Missouri is still under a Stay at Home order, which should be considered before going to a non-essential business.

Governor Parson announced at his press briefing, April 24, that he will discuss more about salons on April 27.