Call spoofing bill creating criminal penalties passes Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- A bill that would create criminal penalties regarding call spoofing and allows for damages and actions against offenders passed the Missouri Senate Thursday afternoon.

The bill, sponsored by Eric Burlison of Battlefield, aims to help curb the amount of call spoofing in Missouri.

“If you own a cell phone, chances are you have experienced call spoofing. Call spoofing occurs when a person gets a call from a fake phone number, misrepresenting the identity of the caller. Often these numbers look like a local number, but in fact, are from outside Missouri or outside the country,” Sen. Burlison said.

Burlison says call spoofers prey on Missouri’s vulnerable population, asking for personal information and money, then leave.

The bill now heads to the Missouri House of Representatives.

You can report spoofing calls and be placed on a no-call list here.