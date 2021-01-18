California native sentenced for burglary, robbery crimes in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Courts sentenced a California man for burglary, drugs and robbery on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Paul D. Hines, 38, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation on the robbery charge and 10 years for the burglary charge along with two years of a long-term drug program in the Department of Corrections.

On Dec.18, 2018, Hines and one other person held a Springfield couple at gunpoint and ransacked their apartment.

A television and jewelry was stolen from the home and the female victim’s ashes of her mother were dug through.