Calendar: By lengthening each school day, Ozark eliminates need for make-up days

OZARK, Mo. — Top Ozark school officials recently informed parents that 15 minutes will be added to the length of the day next year.

Superintendent Chris Bauman said the extra time – elongating the instructional day to six hours and 45 minutes – will be added to the staggered start times.

The new start times will be 7:30 a.m. for middle school, 7:35 a.m. for junior high, 7:45 a.m. for high school and 8:30 a.m. for elementary.

“Ozark, for a long time, has had one of the shorter instructional days,” he said, noting a comparison to area districts. “Fifteen minutes is manageable. We did have to add it to the beginning of the day.”

All Missouri public districts are expected to revamp their school calendars for the 2020-21 year to comply with a new state law. Starting this year, the earliest a district can start classes is 10 weekdays before Labor Day, which is Aug. 24 in 2020.

