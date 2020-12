CABOOL, Mo. — The Cabool Police Department is warning residents of a scam.

An individual is calling residents in that area and claiming their grandchild is being held at the police department and needs money for bail.

Cabool PD warns it only accepts in person payment for bonds and not any payment over the phone.

If you receive a call like this, you can call the police department’s office at 417-962-3993 to verify if the police is holding the individual.