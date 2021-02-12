C of O participates in annual “Night to Shine” event

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — College of the Ozarks (C of O) participated in the annual “Night to Shine” event with the Tim Tebow Foundation Friday, Feb. 12.

“Night to Shine” is a prom night experience that celebrates those with special needs. The event was held by host churches and organizations around the world online.

C of O students prepared gift bags containing crowns, glow necklaces, and corsages as well as bags for caretakers and Chick-fil-a gift cards. The gift bags were delivered to participating churches and organizations before the event.

“Partnering with our local agencies and the Tim Tebow Foundation to bring joy, hope, and love to these special kings and queens is a privilege for the College community,” said Dr. Justin Carswell, vice president for Christian ministries and dean of the chapel.

According to a press release, the event launched in 2015 with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers honoring more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. This year 721 host churches and 215,000 volunteers celebrated 110,000 honored guests with special needs.

Participating agencies with College of the Ozarks included the following: