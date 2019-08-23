C.A.R.E. volunteers rescued 22 horses from Verona farm

AURORA, Mo.– Volunteers from ​﻿﻿Castaway Animals Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.) participated in a mass rescue of 22 horses in Aurora on August 23 after they had been neglected by their former owner for months.

Neighbors in the area notified authorities and C.A.R.E of their condition. After a couple of months of sorting through the legal process, C.A.R.E. rescued these animals and brought them to the sanctuary for rehabilitation.

The volunteers used trailers to properly transfer the horses to Aurora.



The staff at C.A.R.E. said the horses suffered from extreme starvation.

C.A.R.E. workers said they’ll have to be very cautious in that rehab, as it’s difficult right now to know the extent of their conditions. They can certainly tell that some of these horses haven’t had proper nutrition for months and look very skinny.

They anticipate that most of them will make a full recovery but a couple of them are in critical condition.

Right now, the number of horses stands at 22, but that could increase, as C.A.R.E. believes up to 17 of the Mares could be pregnant.

The horses were rescued from a Verona farm. C.A.R.E rescue said it could cost up to $1000 to get all the horses back to health.



To donate for the care of these horses and the other animals C.A.R.E. rescues

To learn more about C.A.R.E.

