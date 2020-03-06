Bystander killed, teen wounded in rolling Missouri gunbattle

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Authorities say a bystander was killed and a teenager wounded in St. Louis in a rolling gunbattle that caused multiple wrecks, Police Lt. Col. Ronnie Robinson said people inside two-vehicle starting shooting Thursday afternoon while driving through the Fairground neighborhood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a woman driving a car that wasn’t involved in the gunbattle was ejected and died, while four of her passengers were hurt.

Robinson said one of the passengers, a teenage girl, was taken to a hospital in serious condition after she was shot.

