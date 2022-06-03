SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Friends of the Garden is hosting the 13th annual butterfly festival at the Springfield Botanical Gardens.



Friends of the Garden said the free educational event will be on June 18, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival is back to full capacity after it was online in 2020 and scaled back in 2021. The festival is for all ages and will include activities, performances, and vendors to celebrate butterflies, caterpillars, moths, and conservation efforts in the Ozarks.



According to Friends of the Garden, there will be free tours of the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden and Gray/Campbell Farmstead during the butterfly festival, and of course the opportunity to visit the Roston Butterfly House.



For a full list of events and more information visit the Friends of the Garden website.