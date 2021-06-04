Businesses working to properly dispose of, donate masks as pandemic needs change

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Businesses are pivoting to meet the new demands of the community and trying to figure out what to do with leftover masks.

Leah Garner, with Upward Promotions Plus, said making masks is what helped her business during the pandemic.

“We custom cut Probably I would say close to 10,000 masks for the local area hospitals,” Garner said.

Sandy Higgins, with the Cracker Jack Shack, relied on selling masks just like Garner.

Both companies were making close to 10,000 masks.

“Originally, we were donating those masks to organizations that kind of fell in the Gap,” said Higgins. “And then shortly after that, businesses followed.”

Now that the pandemic is coming to an end, Garner said she hasn’t seen a mask order in three weeks. She said their last order was unique.

“It was somebody who we were making his mask look like his face,” Garner said.

Cracker Jack Shack donated a large amount of its masks to those in home healthcare.

“Our company is not dependent upon the masks like we were originally when they were so hard to find,” said Higgins. “So we have already pivoted back to our normal production cycle.”

Although masks are on the downhill slope, both companies said they are prepared for any situation and happy to get back to normal.

“Our business is starting to take traction on the Avenues that we were normally receiving traction to begin with,” Garner said.

Both companies also mentioned how there is a short supply for other fabrics they buy. They said it’s not as bad as when the pandemic started, but they are still experiencing some delays.