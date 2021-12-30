Businesses react to upcoming increase in Missouri’s minimum wage

The New Year brings an increase in pay for some workers in Missouri.

Starting Jan. 1, the state’s hourly minimum wage will be increasing to $11.15.This is all thanks to Proposition B, approved by voters in 2018.

The measure increases the state’s minimum wage by 85 cents per hour each year through 2023.

As many businesses are struggling to hire and keep employees, some said this increase in the minimum wage won’t really affect them.

They said that’s because they’re already paying more than that.

“Minimum wage is so low with the cost of living increasing,” said David Mann, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Manager. “It’s just not enough to help someone get by, pay their rent, pay for food, if they have kids it’s an even bigger stretch, so it’s really important. We hire human beings, we hire people, so it’s really important to consider them and the struggles they have.”

Mann said they found the higher pay being necessary to keep employees around.

“If you’re working a minimum wage job, I would say that it makes it really easy if there are any ever difficulties or struggles, or you’re just not feeling it anymore, to find another job that pays at least the same, or more,” said Mann.

He said many other businesses are also recently jumping on the bandwagon of paying their employees more.

“I think businesses are starting to realize that it is going to be important to put people in the position where they want to stay,” said Mann.

CBD Republic Sales Associate, Brian Delling, said with a small business like theirs, they need people to be there.

That’s why he also said getting paid above minimum wage is critical.

“What Jeff does for us here it is greatly appreciated, and it is something that it keeps us above ground, it helps keep our heads above the water all the time,” said Delling.

The last increase to the minimum wage through Proposition B will put the minimum wage at $12.