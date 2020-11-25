Businesses prepare to protect customers from COVID-19 during the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two businesses in Springfield are working to control the crowds in order to keep people safe from COVID-19 during the holiday week.

Todd Schade, director of operations at Springfield Brewing Company, said he is hoping for about 150 people Wednesday evening, Nov. 25.

“Obviously with COVID restrictions it makes it a little bit difficult,” said Schade. “We have to change some things up. But we can certainly accommodate. We have lots of space so we can certainly accommodate that pretty easily.”

On busy nights, Schade said they count people at the door, usually from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and offer a touchless menu to their guests.

“Other than two hour window during busy dinner service it’s not typically an issue,” said Schade.

Twenty minutes down the road, Galloway Station general manager Michael Utesch said Wild Turkey Wednesdays have been shoulder-to-shoulder in the past.

“We’re actually one of the first venues in Springfield to hold the event so we got quite a bit of history doing it every year,” said Utesch.

This year, the bar and grill will only have one door open to keep the capacity at 140 people.

“Our door guys will have one of those little clickers that counts every individual that comes in, and once we reach our capacity, we just don’t allow anymore to come in,” said Utesch. “We actually had a staff meeting yesterday about what we are going to allow and how we are going to do it.”

The Springfield Brewing Company plans to have a Black Friday Sale at its new event center next door, which is big enough for people to social distance.