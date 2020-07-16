Businesses prepare for Springfield’s masking ordinance to go into effect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro Shops and Andy B’s in Springfield both say they will comply with the mask ordinance going into effect on Thursday, July 16, and aren’t worried about their business declining.

“We haven’t seen a lot of our guests since the law has passed that are noting that they will be refusing or not wanting to visit our facilities,” said Trevor Collins, director of marketing at Andy B’s. “So, I don’t think it’ll be a huge concern for us.”

“Right now, we’re seeing an unprecedented demand for outdoor gear, people are looking for a place to be safe, and going out into nature is one of those ways that they can practice that social distancing,” said Lauren Good, assistant general manager at Bass Pro Shops.

Collins says social distancing and mask-wearing has already been encouraged before the ordinance.

“We have been thoroughly trying to communicate with our guests and remind them to be safe while they’re in our facility,” said Collins.

Masks, according to Good, will just be required instead of recommended.

“If our guests do come in without a mask, we can provide a one-time, single-use disposable mask when they come into the store,” said Good.

“Here at Andy B’s Springfield, what we’ll be doing is we’re going to be socially distancing our lanes, so guests are set six feet apart at least, we’re also going to be requiring a mask in all of our areas unless you’re consuming food or beverage,” said Collins.

The Springfield ordinance set up a $100 fine for people and businesses not following the mask ordinance.