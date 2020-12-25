Businesses open on Christmas Day to give back

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some businesses in the Ozarks stayed open today to spread holiday cheer. Either that, or to give you a break from cooking. Ozarks First reporter David Chasanov visited Thai Express and City Café today. There was a decent turnout at both restaurants.

Wayne Highley ate lunch at Thai Express today. His family is in different states this holiday.

“Yeah this is a lifesaver here,” Highley said. “I was out and wanting lunch and something to drink and he had it right here.”

General manager Naly Em says customers like Highley have rallied around her business during the pandemic.

“We have been receiving overwhelming support from the community,” Em said. “We think that us being open is another good way to show our appreciation.”

But Em isn’t forgetting about her coworkers. Today, each employee got a present in a gift exchange. Some also received bonuses, and each worker will have the weekend off.

At City Café, Mona Forte says Christmas is just another day for her business since it’s open every day of the year. She says she’s happy she can offer some convenience to customers today.

“I saw a lot of single people here this morning,” Forte said. “A lot of people that it’s not that they don’t have any family, it’s just not everybody does their celebrations on Christmas Day anymore. They knew they could come here and see a familiar face.”

City Cafe is open until 7 tonight. Thai Express closes at 8:30.

At every City Café booth, a stocking is taped to the wall with an employee’s name on it. There’s also some specially wrapped gifts underneath a Christmas tree for workers to open after their shifts.