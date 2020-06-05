Downtown businesses in Springfield prepare for a protest in Park Central Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Businesses on the square, like Dapper Barber, are boarding up windows in case of any potential violence that may occur at the protest planned for Saturday, June 6.

The Dapper Barbershop has a sign on their window that reads:

“A true gentleman doesn’t see race or color but, respects those around him at all times.”

Sean Brownfield, the owner of Dapper Barber, says there is so much uncertainty in the world right now, and after seeing riots on TV, he is trying to protect his store.

“I mean, I hope tomorrow can be progressive and helpful and create insight, but I hope everybody can stay safe and get the message across without any violence,” said Brownfield. “Without any destruction. But hopefully, tomorrow will go smoothly, and a great point will be accomplished.”

COVID-19 has been tough on the business, according to Brownfield, and the last thing he wants is to lose the store or have it damaged.

Other businesses, such as the Golden Girls Rum Club, are responding to the protest by putting water out on the patio for the protesters and delaying its open time until 6 p.m.

Other business owners explained how they are preparing for the protest in the video below.

Protesters will be gathering at Park Central Square from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then march to City Hall.

This protest is hosted by the groups “RAID,” which stands for Radical Activists in Demand, and Black Lives Matter of Southwest Missouri.

Springfield Police believe this will be a peaceful protest and posted on Facebook that they are in communication with the organizers who say they will help facilitate a non-violent event.

To see what roads will be closed during the protest, click here.