Businesses in entertainment respond to phase one of reopening Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local owners in the entertainment industry will have to sit and wait until they can reopen their doors to customers.

Venues like The Old Glass Place are treading lightly when scheduling events not knowing when or how they can reopen. Roger Malarkey, a venue manager at The Old Glass Place, says he still has weddings booked in early June.

“How are we going to keep guests six feet away from each other on the dance floor,” said Malarkey. “There is the concern of where are the guests coming from. Are they coming from highly impacted areas and they thought oh we’re well, then we find out later that theye weren’t well.”

Meanwhile, the Blue Room Comedy Club is waiting to hear when folks will be able take the stage again.

“We’ve cancelled all shows the rest of March, the rest of April, May continuing now, also June,” said Chris Ray, owner of the Blue Room Comedy Club. “I was so excited when the Governor said May 4, everybody’s open, and it’s like well, we can’t do that now. So as soon as they lift the gate we are going to open our doors for people to come in here and laugh. We probably won’t look at starting shows until July.”

Billards Pool Hall has been doing carry out and delivery options during the stay at home order, but bar and pool tables will have to sit empty until the next phase of re-opening.

“Customer safety and health is the first concern,” said Kevin Frank, general manager of Billiards Pool Hall. “However. not giving us the opportunity to follow through with our end and do what we can, it hurt a little bit.”

Owners say it’s hard to tell how much business they will get when they can fully open but still hope for high demand come June.

“People are definitely itching,” said Frank. “It’s a combination of just getting out and playing pool as well. There’s a certain social aspect that everybody’s lacking, not just pool.”

“The first event that we have, we don’t think we’re ever going home because nobody’s going to want to go home,” said Malarkey. “It’s going to be an all night party.”

All three owners say despite some frustration and confusion about the new orders, they agree with the city that their venues could be dangerous if they were to be open for large gatherings.