Businesses impacted in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — Clothing stores, dine-in restaurants, beauty salons and other non-essential businesses are forced to close today in Branson to follow the new city ordinance to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

One of the businesses forced to close down today is Salon Panache. The owner of the salon, Andrea Bull, says closing down now is really going to hit her hard financially.

“I’m a little nervous about it. I was looking forward to the spring break business,” Bull said. “That’s the jump start of Branson’s busy time and we get a lot of vacationers. I’m a fairly new business owner here in Branson. And I do have locals as clients, but I do get quite a few vacationers. So it’s going to hit, hit me hard.”

Bull is not the only one being hit hard today. Naomi Mink owns Tarina Marketing and a local CBD store downtown. She was forced to close down both by 8 a.m. today. Mink says she is worried about how long her employees will be without work.

“Well I feel bad for the employees out there that are struggling, concerned,” Mink said. “That are worried how long this is going to go on. Because we were in our off-season for two months-January and February. And I know a lot of people can’t wait till the season opens up.”

Both Mink and Bull said they understood why businesses are being shut down, and they hope this decision will keep their community safer.

Essential businesses are still open in Branson but they are not allowed to exceed 25% of their occupant load.

The only businesses this does not effect are daycares and medical facilities.