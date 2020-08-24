Business survey gave reopening advice to Missouri governor

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools,” event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Parson is clarifying comments he made Friday, July 17, that children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will “get over it,” remarks that drew criticism, including from the Missouri National Education Association’s leader. Parson said in a radio interview Tuesday, on KMOX in St. Louis, that he “didn’t do a good job” of making his point, but that he never meant to imply he didn’t care about children. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson received advice from business leaders as he was considering reopening plans following a coronavirus shutdown.

Email records provided to The Associated Press under the state Sunshine Law show the Associated Industries of Missouri provided the results of a business survey to Parson’s top staff on April 21. It showed about two-thirds of respondents reported a significant decline in business.

Though some urged a gradual approach, more pleaded with Parson to reopen the economy as soon as possible.

The governor announced on April 27 that all businesses could reopen May 4, as long as they followed social distancing guidelines. Confirmed COVID-19 cases have surged this summer.