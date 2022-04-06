SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The O’Reilly family, of O’Reilly Auto Parts, is planning to match donations up to $255,000 for Convoy of Hope’s work in Ukraine.

“The matching challenge creates the opportunity for donors to double their impact,” said Ethan Forhetz, Convoy’s national spokesperson and vice president of public engagement. “This means twice as many Ukrainians fed, twice as many refugees sheltered and twice as much hope and kindness spread across Europe.”

The matching challenge will take place on April 4th and last until April 17th. Convoy provided photos of different people getting help from the organization’s efforts: