Business owners discuss masking mandates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the debate over masking continues to be a hot topic.

The CDC is now recommending everyone wear a mask indoors.

There isn’t a mask mandate in Springfield, but KOLR10 spoke with two local companies on what their businesses require.

“We wanted to start having customers wear masks again whenever they’re receiving a piercing service, like piercing, jewelry change, or tattoo service,” said Whitney Creehan. ” Our whole staff is already wearing masks this whole time.”

Creehan is the manager at Kaleidoscope and explains what was behind the decision.

“We felt like we were being less lax than we were before when it wasn’t as bad,” said Creehan. “And it does not look like it’s going to get much better in this area, so we just went ahead and decided to be proactive. We’re a pretty high volume studio, we’re going from a larger space in the store into the smallest areas of the store when we’re taking people in for piercings or tattoos, and so it was just time.”

Other businesses such as Honey and Hive Salon are taking a different approach.

“We aren’t mandating masks yet, but me, my business partner Cassie, and a lot of the other stylists have been masking just anyways, we just feel like, we’re very close to people. and their faces,” said co-owner of Honey and Hive Salon, Monica Rosenthal.

Rosenthal says everyone is still very spread out in the salon but thinks a mask mandate could be coming back soon.

“I think Springfield will mandate it again after St. Louis and KC both did, so I feel like it’s coming,” said Rosenthal.

However, no matter what businesses regulations are Creehan asks for customers to be respectful.

“I just want people to remember that the people in the stores that are working there, a lot of times it’s not their decision, so if you’re not happy with the fact that they’re asking you to do that, just go somewhere else,” said Creehan. “They can leave. You can google tons of places in town that provide the same services. So you are free to go anywhere else. We’re all very tired, we’re all very overworked. Everybody that’s in the service industry, restaurants, everybody.”