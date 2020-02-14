Business owner talks about his funeral home catching fire

BRANSON, Mo. — New information has surfaced about a funeral home in Branson that was destroyed in a fire on the night of Thursday, February 13th, 2020.

Fire officials the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home on Highway 76 has been so badly damaged that it is impossible to figure out how it all began.

Western Taney County Fire Patrol District says the flames had already spread to the attic when 40 firefighters responded to the incident. WTCFPD says a crew was able to salvage some important documents.

According to Assistant Fire Chief James Lannan, the firefighters were having cold water issues. On top of those issues, Lannan says the building was older and that there were no sprinklers inside.

The owner of the funeral home, Darrel Bearden, says he has another office to work out of but admits he will have to rely on churches in the area to hold funeral services.

“Today has been a day that you hope you would wake up, you know, wake up from this dream and it wouldn’t be true,” Bearden said.

No one was in the building when the fire started and no funeral services were being prepared.