Business owner hosts fundraiser for employee in motorcycle accident

OZARK, Mo. — A motorcycle shop owner is hosting an event to raise awareness about motorcycle safety.

The state Highway Patrol said there has been 109 motorcycle related deaths. Troop D has seen nearly 350 crashes and at least 23 deaths.

One mechanic at 417 The Shop in Ozark, Drew Walker, was one of the seriously injured this year.

Shop owner Tom Arnold said the event will be raising money for Walker and his family since he cannot work right now.

Arnold is displaying 24 of his shirts to symbolize those who have died in motorcycle crashes in Southwest Missouri.

“I believe in the safety of helmets,” said Arnold. “I’ve always said I value my head more than anything. That’ why I put a helmet on it. But, its everybody’s choice. I know plenty that do ride with them and plenty that don’t.”

The fundraiser will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 417 The Shop on Saturday, Dec. 5. There will be a raffle and social distancing will be required.