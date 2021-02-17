Business, non-profit take in animals during freezing temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — To help pets get out of the dangerous cold a non-profit and a training and boarding facility called the “Howliday Inn” are working to save dogs and cats in need.

Brandon Gearheart, the owner of the Howliday inn, said there is no cost but dogs must be vaccinated and the owners must be willing to leave their pets.

“It’s not always about the money,” said Gearheart. “We don’t want a dog to end up dying in the below-freezing temperatures and not have any shelter, so we have some space, why not?”

The Howliday inn is not the only one taking dogs in; the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is also opening its doors to cats and dogs.

“We don’t have any choices,” Karen Foutch, development director of the Humane Society. “We have to be here for the animals. Adoptions really aren’t happening right now because people can’t get out and volunteers aren’t able to come in safely. But one thing that is still happening is animals are being brought to us.”

Due to the weather, Foutch said the Humane Society is starting to fill up.

“We’re starting to run at capacity,” said Foutch. “We’ve actually had them dumped on us, which is extremely dangerous for an animal. Please, please, please if you can hold onto an animal versus just leaving it overnight because the way the temperatures are right now, it actually would be a death sentence for an animal.”

Foutch said the Humane Society is always looking for fosters, especially as they reach capacity with more animals coming in.