Burrell Behavioral Health to merge with new parent company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Burrell Behavioral Health announced Wednesday, January 12 that they have entered into a joint partnership with Preferred Family Healthcare (PFH) under the new parent company Brightli.

Burrell and PFH will continue to operate under their original name and the Brightli name and logo will only be used in advocacy and business endeavors.

“This deal represents an ideal partnership between two companies with very similar cultures, missions, and philosophies,” said PFH President & CEO Mike Schwend. “Reducing the barriers to evidence-based, innovative, and patient-focused care has never been more important; together we can achieve so much more for the individuals, families, and communities who need us.”

Brightli will operate under a combined board of directors with former Burrell board chair Paul Williams, Chief of Police for the City of Springfield, Mo. serving as its inaugural chair.

“The execution of this partnership follows nearly a year of diligent work, and represents a true watershed moment for community-based healthcare, in Missouri and beyond,” Williams said. “Our citizens, health care systems, law enforcement partners, school systems and so many more stand to benefit from the expertise and talent these two companies collectively hold. We truly are stronger together.”