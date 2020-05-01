Burrell Behavioral Health receives $4 million grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In this time of uncertainty mental health care is becoming even more important.

Burrell Behavioral Health will be able to serve even more people thanks to a $4 million grant.

This grant comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration.

Burrell says this will allow it to expand mental health services into more counties in southwest and central Missouri.

Burrell also received a grant from the same group two years ago that money helped build Burrell’s Connection Center in Springfield.