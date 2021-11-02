Burrell Behavioral Health opens new clinic in Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. – Burrell Behavioral Health is opening a new clinic in Republic.

The new clinic is set to begin treating patients on Monday, November 8th, and offers several services, such as therapy, telehealth, psychiatry, and Medication-Assisted Treatment for opioid use disorder.

“At Burrell, the goal is to remove all barriers someone might face when trying to find help,” said President and CEO C.J. Davis. “By extending in-person services into more communities, we hope to provide our neighbors the opportunity to experience life-changing and life-saving care.”

Burrell now has over a dozen locations throughout southwest Missouri.