Burrell Behavior Health helps adults with developmental disabilities practice community skills

POLK COUNTY, Mo.– The need for adult day services continues to grow and Burrell Behavior Health plans to meet that need.

The health center is now offering a habilitation service during the day in Bolivar which is a program that teaches people with developmental disabilities community skills.

“For people that have more severe autism than I do, they are lucky to have such a place that they can be themselves,” Hunter Hamilton said, a day habilitation program client.

Director Tina Zeagler said these are skills that people need in their everyday life.

“Sometimes its fine motor skills, you know sometimes learning to move the piece correctly,” Zeagler said.

According to Zeagler, clients will learn many fundamental skills like how to dress in certain situations. These situations could be the weather outside or even a job interview.

Clients will also learn skills through playing board games. Ziegler said board games are more helpful than you may think.

“Board games are a way for people to learn to take turns, to communicate what their needs are while they’re playing the board game to follow the rules,” Ziegler said. “Those are all things that are kinda hidden in soft skill learning that gives them an opportunity to feel like it’s not about learning but to have a good time while they’re here.”

Eleven spots are still open in this program. For more information, you can call the Bolivar facility at 417-761-6010.

The program begins on November 1, 2019.

This is a developing story.