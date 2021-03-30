Burned body identified in Laclede County death investigation

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man that was found dead in his burnt vehicle.

Eric B. Rodriguez, 46, of Kansas City, Mo. was last seen alive at a musical festival in Pulaski County on March 20. The festival was held near Laquey.

According to a Facebook post made by the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary autopsy results indicate that Rodriguez suffered a gunshot wound prior to the body being burned.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Anyone with information should contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office 417-532-2311.

