Burglary suspect allegedly claimed he was protecting Marshfield from drug called ‘flakka’

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (news-leader) — A man arrested Thursday in Webster County allegedly told investigators he was working for the good of the community when he tried to break into someone’s house along State Highway W.

Court documents say Wade Andrade, 19, told deputies he and two others tried to break into the house because the residents had a dangerous synthetic drug called “flakka” that they planned to sell in the Marshfield area.

Andrade allegedly said he wanted to steal the drugs and destroy them.

Prosecutors apparently were skeptical of Andrade’s altruistic explanation.

On Friday, Andrade and two others – Aycelinn Beville and Zachary Watkins – were charged with burglary, kidnapping, armed criminal action and attempted assault.

