Bulletproof vest donated to Nixa K9

Make It Count

NIXA, Mo. — A K9 in Nixa has a new vest to wear thanks to a local non-profit.

Vested Interest in K9s donated a bullet and stab protective vest to the Nixa Police Department’s four-legged officer named Jack.

The vest is embroidered with the message “In memory of Captain David Dorn.” Dorn was a St. Louis police officer who died in the line of duty in May 2020.

Jack is a belgian malinois and trained in suspect apprehension, drug sniffing and search for humans.

Vested Interest in K9s has donated nearly 4,000 vests for police dogs across the country.

Make It Count

