Bulletproof vest donated to Nixa K9

NIXA, Mo. — A K9 in Nixa has a new vest to wear thanks to a local non-profit.

Vested Interest in K9s donated a bullet and stab protective vest to the Nixa Police Department’s four-legged officer named Jack.

The vest is embroidered with the message “In memory of Captain David Dorn.” Dorn was a St. Louis police officer who died in the line of duty in May 2020.

Jack is a belgian malinois and trained in suspect apprehension, drug sniffing and search for humans.

Vested Interest in K9s has donated nearly 4,000 vests for police dogs across the country.