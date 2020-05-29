Bull Shoals man charged after breaking into vehicles

BULL SHOALS, Ar.– Bull Shoals man was arrested after police received a report of a man breaking into vehicles in the Henderson area.

Andy Wayne Baker, Jr,19, of Bull Shoals was charged with Breaking or Entering (2 counts) – Felonies, Theft of Property – Misdemeanor, Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor.

Around 10:40 p.m. on May 28, a woman called police to report that she had been woken up by the sound of her car door shut. When she got up and looked outside, she found a shirtless man searching her vehicles.

The woman startled Baker and he took off running. While running, he dropped a game camera he had taken from one of the vehicles.

A short time later, another complaint was made that a man, Baker, was trying to flag down vehicles on Hwy 62. Deputy Haight was able to locate Baker and make contact with him. Baker was found intoxicated.