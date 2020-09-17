Bull Creek landowner complying with authorities to repair the creek bed

BRANSON, Mo.- The Amry Corps of Engineers have sent a letter of non-compliance to a land owner near Bull Creek.

Landowner Steve Johnson is working to rebuild a bridge on the creek where three people have drowned. The Corps sent Johnson a list of violations found on the property last week.

Johnson is working with the Missouri Department of Conservation to restore the creek bed, but he could face a citation and have to appear in federal magistrate court if the repairs are not made.

The Corps says Johnson is complying and that it is unlikely that he needs to go to court. Johnson must restore the creek bed before he can continue rebuilding the low water crossing.

