Building collapses in Willow Springs; authorities investigate cause

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. – Traffic between Walnut and Harris avenues on East Main Street in Willow Springs will be blocked today after a building collapse there.

The Curtis building at 224 E. Main, collapsed early today, according to Willow Springs Police. No one was reported injured.

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time, Officer Payden Turnbull said. No business was being done at the building, he said.

The former home of Curtis Clothing is an older brick and wood-frame building on the main commercial strip in Willow Springs.