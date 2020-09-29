Buffalo National River receives Leave No Trace Gold Standard

Harrison, Ark.- The Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics recently announced the designation of Buffalo National River as a Leave No Trace Gold Standard Site, joining an elite group of 12 parks nationwide to earn this honor.

Buffalo National River is the sixth National Park Service site to receive this designation and the first in Arkansas.

“The park rangers here at Buffalo National River have put in a lot of hard work and effort to educate our visitors, and also just to make sure that this public land stays as safe and clean as possible,” said Cassie Branstetter, the chief of interpretation at BNR. “The park rangers are so dedicated to this area, to the history of this land and to making sure that it gets preserved for this generation and future generations to come.”