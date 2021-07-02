Buffalo man sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for child pornography

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Thursday, July 1st, a Buffalo, Mo. man convicted of receiving and distributing child pornography was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison.

Eddie Feck, 45-years-old, has been denied parole and is court-ordered to spend the rest of his life on supervised release following the completion of his sentence.

According to a press release from the Acting United States Attorney of Western Missouri Teresa A. Moore, Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper received a Cybertip Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on January 13th, 2020, showing that Feck had uploaded five images of child pornography.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered 35 images of child pornography on Feck’s digital storage devices. Feck admitted he used several programs to access and view child pornography.

Feck pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography on February 11th, 2021.

Feck has a prior conviction for sodomizing an 11-year-old child.