Buffalo man sentenced for the death of his wife

BUFFALO, Mo.– A 59-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 25 years in prison and life without parole on Wednesday (2/27/2020).

Glen A. Jackson was charged with first-degree murder after police found his wife, 56-year-old Wanda Jackson, shot to death in a room at Buffalo Inn and Suites in 2017.

He told police that he shot and killed his wife

In December of 2019, Jackson was found guilty of first-degree murder.

A probable cause statement in the case states that Glen Jackson told investigators he and his wife had gone to the motel “to have a break from their chaotic home life.” He said they had planned to go swimming, and at some time after that, he blacked out and discovered Wanda Jackson dead when he regained consciousness.

He admitted to police that he had in the past thought about killing his wife when they were arguing, but said they had not been arguing on this day. He said he discovered her dead about three hours before called another man to say he had shot her. That man called 9-1-1 to report the incident.

Glen Jackson said he didn’t remember shooting his wife but admitted that his .44 caliber black powder revolver was in the room, and they were the only two people in the motel room. He said they were along at the motel and had no visitors. He added that Wanda Jackson did not shoot herself, according to the probable cause statement.

He said he didn’t know why he shot and killed her.