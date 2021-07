DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.- A man from Buffalo has died after being hit by a car Sunday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 39-year-old Dorcey Folsom was hit by a car on Missouri 32, two miles east of Buffalo.

The crash happened around 10:35 p.m. when the vehicle was traveling east on Mo. 32 and hit Folsom, who was running toward the vehicle in the eastbound lane.

The Patrol says the driver was tested for alcohol.

This is Troop D’s 70th fatality in 2021.