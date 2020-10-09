Buck Taylor returns to Silver Dollar City for crafts, cowboys and pumpkin event

STONE COUNTY, Mo.- Buck Taylor has been a featured artist for Silver Dollar City for 15 years. The former star of the iconic TV series, Gunsmoke, creates watercolor paintings featuring stars of the 1950’s classic show.

Taylor also uses his experience as a trained ranch hand to come up with some of the ideas for capturing the true feeling of the old west.

“It’s not something I necessarily wanted to do. It’s something I had to do,” said Taylor.

His father, Dub Taylor, is the inspiration behind Buck’s career as an actor and artist. “When I was a little boy, he was making cowboy movies. I decided at an early age that’s what I want to do. I want to be a cowboy actor.”

The original cowboy actor is still featured on the popular TV series, Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner.