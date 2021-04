SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sanitary sewer construction on Brookside Drive between Kings and Green Avenues will cause a seven-month road closure.

Brookside Drive construction will begin on April 7, 2021, and is estimated to wrap up in the fall.

The Springfield Art Museum and Perry Tennis Courts will remain open during the closure.

This is a part of the museum’s master plan project. Details about the project can be found on the Springfield Art Museum’s website.