Broadway tour actor teaches Springfield high school students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A group of students from the Springfield Little Theatre had the chance to study with a broadway vocalist this afternoon.

Jimmy Smagula Plays Thenardiers one of the innkeepers in the National Broadway tour of Les Miserables.

Today he taught a master class to about 30 local high school students involved with Springfield Little Theatre.

Smagula says he loves to teach and had many great teachers while growing up in New Jersey.

He says it’s a pleasure to be able to give back by meeting and teaching musical theatre students all across the country.

“I come from a really small town in New Jersey, so I think that no matter where you’re from if you work hard, there’s a place for you,” Smagula said. “That’s really the magic of theatre, if you work hard and you really cultivate your talent, you can do it because I did it.”

Les Mis is now showing at Hammons Hall.

The last show is this Sunday, Jan. 26.